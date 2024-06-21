Ukrnafta doubles non-fuel sales for five months

PJSC Ukrnafta in January-May 2024 increased revenue from non-fuel sales by almost 2.1 times (by UAH 134 million) compared to the same period last year – up to UAH 260 million, the company’s press service reported.

In addition, the number of non-fuel receipts has almost doubled - from 1.32 million pieces in January-May 2023 to 2.26 million pieces for the same period in 2024.

In particular, from January to May 2024, the network’s employees prepared 693,000 hot drinks (in 2023 – 380,000) and 111,000 hot dogs (2023 – 56,000).

“The conversion - the ratio between fuel and non-fuel sales - also doubled in 2024 and amounted to 0.26. While for the five months of 2023 it was 0.19. The company’s goal is to reach one,” the company noted.

The press service clarified that the figures given are only the results of the UKRNAFTA network, excluding 84 filling stations of the Glusco network.

In total, today the company operates 545 filling stations - 460 own filling stations and 85 under management. In total, there are 545 retail outlets - both markets and small ones in kiosk format.