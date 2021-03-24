Coca-Cola triples capacity of beverage filling line at plant in Kyiv region

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine has invested EUR25 million in the modernization of a production line at the Kyiv plant (Velyka Dymerka village, Kyiv region), the capacity of which will triple, to 42,000 half-liter PET bottles per hour, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, the new equipment of the modernized filling lines will increase production efficiency without increasing energy consumption, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions and optimize resource use.

Coca-Cola Beverages clarified that it is already updating the second line at the Kyiv plant for the first quarter of 2021. The first phase of the modernization plan, carried out in January, was to increase the capacity of the canned beverage line by 80%, to 90,000 cans per hour.

According to the company, the Kyiv plant has been operating for over 20 years and uses 11 lines for filling soft drinks into plastic and glass bottles, metal cans and Tetra Pak.

As reported, Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine is one of the leaders in the Ukrainian soft drinks market. The official bottler is The Coca-Cola Company.

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine produces a wide range of non-alcoholic drinks in different categories - sweet carbonated drinks, juices, water, energy drinks and iced teas.

The first plant of the company in Ukraine was opened in Lviv. The company currently owns one plant in the village Velyka Dymerka of Kyiv region, which started operating in 1998.

The company's products are distributed through 21 distribution centers.