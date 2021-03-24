Economy

16:34 24.03.2021

Coca-Cola triples capacity of beverage filling line at plant in Kyiv region

2 min read
Coca-Cola triples capacity of beverage filling line at plant in Kyiv region

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine has invested EUR25 million in the modernization of a production line at the Kyiv plant (Velyka Dymerka village, Kyiv region), the capacity of which will triple, to 42,000 half-liter PET bottles per hour, the company said in a press release.

According to the company, the new equipment of the modernized filling lines will increase production efficiency without increasing energy consumption, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions and optimize resource use.

Coca-Cola Beverages clarified that it is already updating the second line at the Kyiv plant for the first quarter of 2021. The first phase of the modernization plan, carried out in January, was to increase the capacity of the canned beverage line by 80%, to 90,000 cans per hour.

According to the company, the Kyiv plant has been operating for over 20 years and uses 11 lines for filling soft drinks into plastic and glass bottles, metal cans and Tetra Pak.

As reported, Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine is one of the leaders in the Ukrainian soft drinks market. The official bottler is The Coca-Cola Company.

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine produces a wide range of non-alcoholic drinks in different categories - sweet carbonated drinks, juices, water, energy drinks and iced teas.

The first plant of the company in Ukraine was opened in Lviv. The company currently owns one plant in the village Velyka Dymerka of Kyiv region, which started operating in 1998.

The company's products are distributed through 21 distribution centers.

Tags: #coca_cola
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:51 12.04.2017
Coca-Cola invests $490 mln in Ukraine over 25 years

Coca-Cola invests $490 mln in Ukraine over 25 years

10:28 11.01.2016
Coca Cola officially apologizes for map showing Crimea as part of Russia

Coca Cola officially apologizes for map showing Crimea as part of Russia

11:13 07.01.2016
Coca Cola officially apologizes for map showing Crimea as part of Russia

Coca Cola officially apologizes for map showing Crimea as part of Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv shuttle minibuses to ask local authorities to officially ban their operation, travel to rise in price

Electricity price for population to remain UAH 1.68 per kWh from April 1 – PM

Govt ready to pay UAH 8,000 to sole proprietorship in 'red' zones, expects for additional aid from local authorities – PM

MHP plans to pay $30 mln in dividends over 2020 or $0.2803 per share

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

LATEST

Kyiv shuttle minibuses to ask local authorities to officially ban their operation, travel to rise in price

Electricity price for population to remain UAH 1.68 per kWh from April 1 – PM

Govt ready to pay UAH 8,000 to sole proprietorship in 'red' zones, expects for additional aid from local authorities – PM

Farmak notes strategic role of partnership with EBRD

Lviv plans to open two Regus locations in 2021 – IWG Plc director

MHP plans to pay $30 mln in dividends over 2020 or $0.2803 per share

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD