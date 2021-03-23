Economy

18:04 23.03.2021

Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

2 min read
Naftogaz, Firtash's Ye Energiya agree to supply gas under one-year contract

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Ye Energiya LLC of Dmytro Firtash have signed an agreement on the purchase and sale of natural gas, which will allow market participants to offer the population the resource at a fixed price within a year, the companies said in their press releases on Monday.

Naftogaz notes that, on behalf of the government, the group has completed the development of a market solution that can protect households from seasonal gas price surges during the next heating season, as well as from the price increases that are observed due to the global economic recovery.

"Such a solution is the introduction of an annual tariff, which determines a single price for gas throughout the year. This price works like insurance for a car. It avoids problems (in the case of gas prices - peak price jumps in winter), but, unlike insurance, it does not require prepayment. The provision of such 'insurance' in Ukraine became possible thanks to Naftogaz, its access to European exchanges and the free movement of gas between the European market and Ukraine," the company noted.

According to the NJSC, all residential consumers will be able to take advantage of such a tariff, since the group will provide equal opportunities for all gas supply companies so that they can develop their own annual tariff plan. Naftogaz is ready to provide an opportunity to buy gas to suppliers operating in the retail market for the population.

Naftogaz, in particular, has already reached an agreement with the largest supplier - Ye Energiya, which is a wholesale supplier, including for a number of regional gas distribution companies operating under "Your gas distribution company" brand.

In turn, Ye Energiya announced that an agreement has already been signed with Naftogaz on the purchase of natural gas at market prices, which will enable the company to provide suppliers with a resource for annual contracts for the supply of gas to the population and commercial consumers.

"The signing of such a contract will allow suppliers to come up with an annual offer for the population and guarantee stable gas supplies throughout the year," the company said.

Tags: #naftogaz #firtash #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:41 12.03.2021
Eurobond issue crucial for Naftogaz strategy implementation – head of supervisory board

Eurobond issue crucial for Naftogaz strategy implementation – head of supervisory board

09:35 12.03.2021
Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

Naftogaz supervisory board supports sharing Ukrnafta assets with minor shareholders

10:58 10.03.2021
Agro Gas Trading LLC delivers record volumes of JSC OPP’S products across the internal market

Agro Gas Trading LLC delivers record volumes of JSC OPP’S products across the internal market

17:43 04.03.2021
PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

12:58 04.03.2021
Ukraine seeks to secure national gas production for own consumption needs in 2025 – PM

Ukraine seeks to secure national gas production for own consumption needs in 2025 – PM

17:27 02.03.2021
Economy Ministry keeps blocking import, export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases – EBA

Economy Ministry keeps blocking import, export of goods with fluorinated greenhouse gases – EBA

12:57 18.02.2021
Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

12:13 18.02.2021
Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

11:58 18.02.2021
Naftogaz seeks to invest $7.3 bln in extraction in 2021-2025, have 1.8-fold rise in reserves

Naftogaz seeks to invest $7.3 bln in extraction in 2021-2025, have 1.8-fold rise in reserves

11:21 18.02.2021
PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Ukrainian banks see profit fall by 60% in Jan-Feb - NBU

Donbasenergo posts UAH 29.1 mln net profit in 2020, to pay UAH 8.7-14.5 mln in dividends

State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia not to restrict loading, unloading in Kyiv city, Sumy, Odesa, Kyiv regions

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Refusal from IMF's funding will lead to increased inflation, hryvnia weakening – NBU dpty head

Infrastructure Ministry approves $ 200 mln project for Ukrainian Danube Navigation to build fleet for work on Dnipro

Ukrainian banks see profit fall by 60% in Jan-Feb - NBU

Donbasenergo posts UAH 29.1 mln net profit in 2020, to pay UAH 8.7-14.5 mln in dividends

State Aviation Administration allows Bees Airline to operate 15 regular, 16 charter intl flights

Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD