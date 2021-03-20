Economy

11:45 20.03.2021

Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

1 min read
Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the introduction in Ukraine of the so-called economic passport of a Ukrainian and explained how it will work.

"According to it, all children born in Ukraine will be able to receive funds from the use and extraction of subsoil of Ukraine until the age of 18. These funds will accumulate on their personal deposit account in the bank. And after reaching adulthood, they will be able to spend it on higher education in Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian authorities will soon present a mechanism to implement such a passport.

Tags: #zelensky #passport #economic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

12:37 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

17:57 18.03.2021
Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

16:33 18.03.2021
Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

Zelensky sees no reason to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Ukraine

12:00 16.03.2021
Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

16:41 15.03.2021
Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's joining agreement on cultural routes

15:16 15.03.2021
First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

15:44 13.03.2021
Servant of People to ask Zelensky to run for second presidential term

Servant of People to ask Zelensky to run for second presidential term

12:23 13.03.2021
Zelensky expects from deputies of Servant of People cohesive vote in Verkhovna Rada on laws essential for the country

Zelensky expects from deputies of Servant of People cohesive vote in Verkhovna Rada on laws essential for the country

08:53 13.03.2021
Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to extend sanctions against Sberbank, Prominvestbank for three years

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Bees Airline to launch first scheduled flight by late April

NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

Freedom Holding plans to include bank in its Ukrainian structure in 2021

LATEST

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Bees Airline to launch first scheduled flight by late April

Rada adopts bills on protection of Ukrainians who have debts on FX loans

NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

Freedom Holding plans to include bank in its Ukrainian structure in 2021

Freedom Holding plans to include bank in its Ukrainian structure in 2021

Merkel urges Ukrainian govt to continue fight against corruption, judicial and land reforms

KAN Development preparing to open revenue houses in its residential complexes

Ukrtelecom posts UAH 642.73 mln of net profit in 2020

Cottages near Kyiv with water access are 90% more expensive, apartments by 23% – Urban Experts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD