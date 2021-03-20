Zelensky announces introduction of Ukrainian economic passport

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the introduction in Ukraine of the so-called economic passport of a Ukrainian and explained how it will work.

"According to it, all children born in Ukraine will be able to receive funds from the use and extraction of subsoil of Ukraine until the age of 18. These funds will accumulate on their personal deposit account in the bank. And after reaching adulthood, they will be able to spend it on higher education in Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian authorities will soon present a mechanism to implement such a passport.