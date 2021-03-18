Ukraine interested in experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring of coal regions – PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine is interested in the experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring coal regions, the governmental press service said following a meeting between Shmyhal and President of the Landtag of the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia Andre Cooper.

"The sides discussed issues of strengthening interregional cooperation, in particular in the context of the exchange of experience regarding decentralization and transformation of coal regions. The head of government noted the important role of the German side in consistently supporting Ukraine in the process of important reforms, especially in the decentralization sector," the press service said.

In particular, the prime minister said Ukraine is interested in sharing experience with German partners in the restructuring of coal regions, their restoration and transformation into energy efficient settlements.

"In October last year, a Ukrainian delegation was in North Rhine-Westphalia, which could in practice review with the process of closing mines and transforming coal regions. I believe that in the near future we will be able to launch specific projects," he said.

For his part, Cooper said the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is ready to share its experience with Ukraine in the issue of a fair transformation of coal regions.