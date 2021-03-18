Economy

12:47 18.03.2021

Shmyhal proposes to consider opening office of state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal proposed to consider the issue of opening an office of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Ukraine.

"In order to strengthen interregional cooperation, the head of the Ukrainian government proposed to consider the issue of opening the office for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Ukraine, which would be an additional impetus to maximize the existing potential," the governmental press service said following a meeting between Shmyhal and Head of the Christian Democratic Union, Prime Minister of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet.

According to Shmyhal, one of the main functions of the representative office could be to disseminate comprehensive information among industrialists and entrepreneurs of North Rhine-Westphalia about the possibility of starting cooperation with Ukrainian partners.

"We are talking about the dissemination of objective information about Ukraine to deepen not only business contacts, but also to intensify cooperation in educational, tourism, cultural and other sectors," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal also noted the importance of partnership with the federal state, which is an economically powerful region and ranks first among the German federal states in terms of trade and investment from Ukraine.

"In recent years, the partnership between Ukraine and the powerful federal state that you lead has intensified, primarily in the economic sector. We have good examples of cooperation in various fields. Most German investors with a significant amount of investment in the economy of our country come from North Rhine-Westphalia," the Ukrainian prime minister said.

In addition, he expressed hope for the active participation of the German side in the international platform for de-occupation of Crimea.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine extends the Ukrainian President's invitation to Lashet to visit Ukraine.

