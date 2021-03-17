Economy

13:50 17.03.2021

Ukraine to resume export of poultry meat to EU from March 20 – State Food Service

2 min read
Ukraine to resume export of poultry meat to EU from March 20 – State Food Service

The European Union on March 17 recognized the zoning of Ukraine for highly pathogenic avian influenza, which will allow the country to supply safe poultry products from uninfected areas to the EU countries, even taking into account the current quarantine restrictions in areas where cases of the disease were previously recorded.

This was announced by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection on Wednesday.

"The recognition of the zoning will allow Ukraine to resume trade with the EU in poultry products. This will happen, even taking into account the fact that there are still quarantine restrictions in the zones where there have been cases of the disease and supply safe products from uninfected areas," Head of the service Vladyslava Mahaletska said.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka wrote on Facebook that the export of poultry meat to the EU was stopped for the zoning period due to several outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Ukraine.

"In a few weeks, exports will be restored. And this is a sign of normal, high-quality and friendly interaction between Ukraine and the EU, which is provided by the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine and the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection," Kachka said in a Facebook post.

Tags: #poultry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:22 28.01.2021
MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

18:06 14.02.2020
EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

13:44 23.01.2020
EU temporarily suspends imports of poultry from Ukraine, without bearing in mind previous agreements – regulator

EU temporarily suspends imports of poultry from Ukraine, without bearing in mind previous agreements – regulator

12:52 18.04.2019
MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

16:45 15.04.2019
Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

Volodymyr-Volynsky poultry farm to invest EUR 38 mln in building processing facilities

11:53 28.09.2018
Ukraine could increase exports of poultry by 7.4% in 2018 – Union of Poultry Farmers

Ukraine could increase exports of poultry by 7.4% in 2018 – Union of Poultry Farmers

09:43 08.05.2018
Ukraine sees export of poultry rise by 2.6%, pork fall by 66.7% in four months of 2018

Ukraine sees export of poultry rise by 2.6%, pork fall by 66.7% in four months of 2018

16:19 27.12.2016
Ukraine, EU should apply back-to-back approach in regionalization of poultry supplies

Ukraine, EU should apply back-to-back approach in regionalization of poultry supplies

13:04 05.12.2012
EU allows Ukraine to supply poultry products, says state service

EU allows Ukraine to supply poultry products, says state service

10:43 15.11.2012
EC in December to decide on Ukrainian poultry producers' access to European market

EC in December to decide on Ukrainian poultry producers' access to European market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

Ukrzaliznytsia in dialogue with govt on implementing systematic program of financial support for company

LATEST

Ukraine increases electricity generation by 0.7% in Jan-Feb

Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

Japan reaffirms its readiness to continue promoting economic development, reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

Traders to be able to freely choose single customs declaration from March 17 - State Customs Service

Ukravtodor launches joint anti-corruption project with EBRD

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

Four hotels in Kyiv, five hotels in regions of Ukraine could be qualified as five star hotels – minister

Energoatom pays EBRD next installment of EUR 16.2 mln under loan to improve safety of nuclear power plants

Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD