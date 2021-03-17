Ukraine to resume export of poultry meat to EU from March 20 – State Food Service

The European Union on March 17 recognized the zoning of Ukraine for highly pathogenic avian influenza, which will allow the country to supply safe poultry products from uninfected areas to the EU countries, even taking into account the current quarantine restrictions in areas where cases of the disease were previously recorded.

This was announced by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection on Wednesday.

"The recognition of the zoning will allow Ukraine to resume trade with the EU in poultry products. This will happen, even taking into account the fact that there are still quarantine restrictions in the zones where there have been cases of the disease and supply safe products from uninfected areas," Head of the service Vladyslava Mahaletska said.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka wrote on Facebook that the export of poultry meat to the EU was stopped for the zoning period due to several outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Ukraine.

"In a few weeks, exports will be restored. And this is a sign of normal, high-quality and friendly interaction between Ukraine and the EU, which is provided by the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine and the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection," Kachka said in a Facebook post.