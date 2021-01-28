MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) sold 174,260 tonnes of poultry in October-December 2020, which is 10% more than in the same period in 2019.

According to the company's stock exchange statement, poultry sales as a whole grew by 4% for the year, to 698,020 tonnes.

MHP clarified that poultry exports in the fourth quarter rose by 8%, to 94,710 tonnes, and in general for the year by 5%, to 373,730 tonnes.

According to the report, the average price of one kg of poultry last year (excluding VAT) decreased by 5% in hryvnias from 2019, to UAH 36.11, and in dollars - by 9%, to $ 1.34. In the fourth quarter, the average price was UAH 38.49, or $ 1.36, which, respectively, is 11% more and 5% less than in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company also clarified that Slovenian-based Perutnina and its production in Croatia and Serbia, whose figures will now be given separately as a European operating segment, sold 15,170 tonnes of chicken in the fourth quarter, which is 7% more than in the fourth quarter of 2019. In general, for the year its sales amounted to 63,010 tonnes against 59,800 tonnes in 2019.

The average selling price over the year decreased by 4%, to EUR2.52 per kg, and in the fourth quarter - by 6% to EUR 2.48 per kg.