Economy

14:13 15.03.2021

Gazprom books additional transit capacity via Ukraine for April at March volume

Gazprom has booked additional transit capacity via Ukraine for March at a similar volume to its additional booking for February, according to the monthly auction results on the Regional Booking Platform (RBP).

Russia's state-owned gas company has a long-term booking capacity of 40 billion cubic meters via Ukraine for 2021 at 109 million cubic meters per day, having booked an additional 14.2 million cubic meters per day at the auction for a total of 123.2 million cubic meters per day.

Gazprom on Monday booked additional transit capacity for April on the RBP, having requested 14.2 million cubic meters per day of the 15 million cubic meters per day offered, which was exactly the same result as the auctions for March and February.

The state-owned gas company in March has been pumping an average of 114.7 million cubic meters per day via Ukraine at a minimum of 101.2 million cubic meters per day and at a maximum of 120.3 million cubic meters per day, which has nearly reached the booked maximum.

Gazprom pumped an average of 124.51 million cubic meters per day via Ukraine in January 2021, and 104 million cubic meters per day in February.

Завантаження...
