Housing selling prices up by 5% in Kyiv's secondary market by 2020 end – OLX

Prices for the sale of apartments in the secondary market in Kyiv increased by 5% by the end of 2020, and the number of offers of one- and two-room apartments increased by an average of a third, according to the analysts of OLX Real Estate.

"Since the beginning of the new normal era, square meters have become cheaper by 2-3%. Sellers have begun to raise prices since the summer. So, buying the home became 5% more expensive by the end of the year. The average price of a one-room apartment in Kyiv was $54,600, a two-room apartment - $77,800, and a three-room apartment - $110,100. The cheapest apartments are in Desniansky district," OLX told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the offers of one-room apartments increased by 31%, two-room apartments by 36%, and three-room apartments by only 3%.

According to OLX, the cheapest one-room apartments are offered in Desniansky and Sviatoshynsky districts (on average $36,200 and $36,900, respectively), while Desniansky district has the least offers. Slightly more expensive one-room apartments are in Solomiansky and Obolonsky districts ($44,000 and $46,400). In Pechersky district, there are the most expensive one-room apartments an average of $117,300. At the same time, most of the offers for sale are in Holosiyivsky and Shevchenkivsky districts ($61,800).

In the secondary market of two-room apartments, housing in Desniansky district costs an average of $49,300, while in other districts prices start at $54,000. The most expensive two-room apartments are in Pechersky district an average of $152,900, followed by apartments in Holosiyivsky ($84,500), Shevchenkivsky ($82,900) and Darnytsky ($79,200) districts.

Prices for three-room apartments in the secondary market start from $60,000 in Desniansky district, and $66,400 in Sviatoshynsky, while in other districts prices range from $80,000 to $100,000. More than $100,000, a three-room apartment costs in Holosiyivsky, Shevchenkivsky and Pechersky districts.

According to OLX analysts, people were most often interested in offers for the sale of apartments in Darnytsky and Sviatoshynsky districts.

In other large cities, prices in the secondary housing market are significantly lower than in the capital. So, the prices for one-room apartments in Kharkiv are on average $25,400, two-room apartments - $38,900, and three-room apartments - $52,900.

Prices for one-room apartments in Dnipro are on average $26,600, two-room apartments - $35,500, and three-room apartments - $45,700; in Odesa, respectively, $32,700, $46,400 and $59,400.

In Lviv, the average prices for one-, two-, and three-room apartments are $38,700, $51,800, and $63,300, respectively.