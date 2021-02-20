Economy

15:14 20.02.2021

Zelensky makes changes to composition of Ukraine's Financial Stability Council

Zelensky makes changes to composition of Ukraine's Financial Stability Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has made changes to the composition of the Council for Financial Stability of Ukraine, the website of the head of state has said.

In accordance with decree No. 60/2021 "On Amendments to the Regulations on the Financial Stability Council", the Council includes the Deputy Head of the President's Office, which is responsible for economic policy issues, as well as another Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (previously there was one deputy) who take part in its work on a voluntary basis.

Also, according to the new amendments, from now on, a meeting of the Council will be legally qualified if at least six members of the Council are present, including at least one representative from the National Bank of Ukraine and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

In addition, decisions of the Council will be made by a qualified majority of votes of the members of the Council present at the meeting (at least five votes - if six members of the Council take part in the meeting, or at least six votes - if seven or eight members of the Council participate in the meeting).

It is noted that the decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

