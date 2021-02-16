Economy

14:57 16.02.2021

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

2 min read
The price of gas for the population by the end of 2021 will not exceed the current level of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter, Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko has told reporters at the Ukraine 30 forum.

"Based on the conjuncture of the European market, one can expect that there will be an increase in prices, but the government will not allow this. The government is now working on a sustainable solution that will make it possible to ensure that people do not pay more than UAH 6.99/cubic meter for gas by the end of this year," he said.

According to him, for this purpose, the government, in particular, intends to ensure free access of gas of its own production to the market in the form of an annual product with its subsequent sale by suppliers to the population.

"We will not allow the price of gas to rise by the end of the year ... There will be competition. Suppliers must compete at a lower price. We will not even establish any administrative restrictions, we just want to create such a market structure, such a design of markets, so fight abuse in order to make it so that there will be different prices in the market, while they will not be higher than UAH 6.99 per cubic meter," Vitrenko emphasized.

Tags: #vitrenko #gas
