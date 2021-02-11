European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

The European Parliament (EP) considers that the Ukrainian electricity market is still not competitive by EU standards, according its resolution on the implementation of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement by Ukraine.

According to the document posted on the website of the European Parliament, the EP urges Ukraine, therefore, to complete its reform and improve the level of compliance with EU law, first and foremost by enhancing Ukrenergo's independence and avoiding cross-subsidisation.

In addition, the EP calls on Ukraine to upgrade its existing power plants to meet strict European environmental and safety standards.