Economy

14:36 11.02.2021

European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

1 min read
European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

 The European Parliament (EP) considers that the Ukrainian electricity market is still not competitive by EU standards, according its resolution on the implementation of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement by Ukraine.

According to the document posted on the website of the European Parliament, the EP urges Ukraine, therefore, to complete its reform and improve the level of compliance with EU law, first and foremost by enhancing Ukrenergo's independence and avoiding cross-subsidisation.

In addition, the EP calls on Ukraine to upgrade its existing power plants to meet strict European environmental and safety standards.

 

Tags: #european_parliament #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:15 11.02.2021
European Parliament reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty

European Parliament reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty

14:50 11.02.2021
EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

EU concerned about growth in number SOEs in Ukraine, delays in privatization

13:13 11.02.2021
European Parliament calls for de-oligarchization of Ukraine

European Parliament calls for de-oligarchization of Ukraine

13:07 11.02.2021
Ukraine to take into account European Parliament's recommendations on need to complete reforms in rule of law, good governance, fight against corruption – MFA

Ukraine to take into account European Parliament's recommendations on need to complete reforms in rule of law, good governance, fight against corruption – MFA

12:29 11.02.2021
European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

11:23 11.02.2021
European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

11:19 11.02.2021
European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

10:59 11.02.2021
European Parliament calls on Ukraine to develop mechanism to monitor implementation of reforms

European Parliament calls on Ukraine to develop mechanism to monitor implementation of reforms

11:50 04.02.2021
PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

17:50 02.02.2021
Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

Some 30 banks to pass stress tests in 2021 – NBU

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 6.1% in Jan y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine initiating talks with Germany on advance payment for 'green' hydrogen

LATEST

European Commission to scale up technical assistance program for Ukraine by EUR 800,000 in cooperation on critical raw materials

Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

EBA calls for quality law enforcement reform in 2021

European Commission reminds that Nord Stream 2 must comply with European legislation in case of implementation

PrivatBank tops list of most profitable Ukrainian banks late 2020, Ukreximbank leads among loss makers

Kernel asks AMCU for permission to buy CascadeAgro, 12 more farms of Khomutynnik

Insurers of Ukraine increase tax payment by 24.5% in 2020

Ukraine strives for greater business access to European markets - Shmyhal

Govt unlikely to index pensions in time - Groysman

DTEK CEO estimates deadline for completion of debt restructuring at three months

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD