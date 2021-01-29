Economy

11:56 29.01.2021

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine provided the state-owned enterprise (SOE) Antonov with a state guarantee for the raised loan of UAH 2.980 billion, the corresponding guarantee agreement was signed on December 31, 2020, according to the information of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine.

According to it, the state guarantee was provided in accordance with resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1352 of December 29, 2020, which is designated "for official use."

As reported, on December 29, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and state-owned enterprise Antonov signed a memorandum of cooperation in the construction of aircraft for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The memorandum was signed with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The supply of the first production aircraft will be carried out after the completion of certification tests and receipt of the type certificate for the An-178-100R aircraft and is planned for 2023. Earlier, the contract for the supply of An-178 was signed with a foreign customer.

The state-owned enterprise Antonov in January-September 2020 reduced its revenue by 3.2%, to UAH 3.524 billion, while net profit by 18.7%, to UAH 495.6 million. In 2019, its net profit fell by 71.5%, to UAH 447.98 million, and revenue by 33.1%, to UAH 5.999 billion.

