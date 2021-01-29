Oligarchs putting pressure on court, blocking company's contracts - United Mining Chemical Company

PrJSC United Mining Chemical Company, which controls Vilnohirsk Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk region) and Irshansk Mining and Processing Plant (Zhytomyr region), reports attempts by oligarchs to put pressure on the Dzerzhynsky District Court of Kryvy Rih on the eve of a meeting to be held on January 29.

According to a press release from the company, another attempt of pressure was the dissemination of falsified information in the media about the alleged forgery of official documents by the company. These reports do not correspond to reality, damage the reputation of the state-owned enterprise and are an attempt to put pressure on the court.

It is noted that all contracts between United Mining Chemical Company and IMMCO TRADE PTE LTD, as well as with all other counterparties, were concluded absolutely legally, in compliance with all necessary procedures. Customs clearance of the goods is carried out in full compliance with the requirements of the law. The Prosecutor General's Office has not received any official reports about falsification of the company's contracts.

"The representatives of financial and industrial groups that have lost control over United Mining Chemical Company are once again trying to disrupt privatization and regain access to state funds. At first they tried to act through corrupt law enforcement officers, now they are trying to put pressure on the court, spreading blatantly false speculations," acting chairman of the board of United Mining Chemical Company Artur Somov said.