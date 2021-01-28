UZ-Cargo cuts cost of using Ukrzaliznytsia cars for Feb by UAH 100

UZ-Cargo, a branch of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, within the framework of the plan for the introduction of market prices, has reduced the cost of using its own fleet for February by UAH 100, excluding timber platforms, tanks and covered wagons reequipped from refrigerated, the price of which remained the same.

According to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, in particular, the new price for grain carriers was UAH 450, pellet carriers - UAH 800, high-sided wagons - UAH 500, cement carriers – UAH 668, dump cars, hopper dispensers and special wagons for the passage of escort teams - UAH 662.

In February, mineral carriers will cost UAH 1,128, car carriers - UAH 973, universal platforms – UAH 587, fitting platforms - UAH 385, covered wagons - UAH 600, piggyback platforms - UAH 262, thermos cars - UAH 834.

Ukrzaliznytsia notes that the new pricing methodology depends on the so-called percentage of wagon utilization. It represents the ratio of the used fleet of Ukrzaliznytsia's own wagons in transportation to the useful fleet of own wagons of each type.