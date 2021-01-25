Supreme Court allows PrivatBank to claim 247 filling stations belonging to it from companies of its ex-owners

The Supreme Court upheld the cassation appeal of the state-owned PrivatBank on January 21, overturning the decisions of the courts of lower instances, which, to secure the claim of 38 companies associated with its ex-owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, prohibited the return or reclaiming of the bank's network of 247 filling stations from the respective companies.

According to the unified public register of court decisions, the court ruling is final and not subject to appeal.

As the press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine, the bank also filed five lawsuits against third parties refusing to clear, at the request of PrivatBank, premises of 19 filling stations in Lviv, Volyn and Rivne regions.

"The property was returned to the bank forcibly within the framework of enforcement proceedings. As a result of the termination of the lease agreements and the return of the leased facilities to the bank, third parties who were in these premises on the basis of lease contracts with the lessee lost their right to own and use these premises (leased facilities)," the press service said.

As reported, the Pivnichny (Northern) economic court of appeal on June 23 refused to satisfy an appeal of PrivatBank, upholding the decision of the Kyiv economic court made on March 10, which, as part of securing the claim of 38 companies associated with Kolomoisky and Boholiubov, prohibited the return or reclaiming the bank's network of 247 filling stations from the relevant companies.

Previously, the 38 companies also filed similar applications for securing their lawsuits in 16 cases with business courts in Kirovohrad, Lviv, Cherkasy and Volyn regions. However, they were dismissed, because the stated measures to secure the lawsuits are identical with covering of claims in the lawsuits.