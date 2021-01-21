Economy

12:33 21.01.2021

EBRD invests EUR 812 mln in Ukrainian projects in 2020

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in 2020 reduced investments in Ukraine to EUR 812 million in 34 projects compared to 2019, when the Bank invested 51 projects for EUR 1.1 billion.

"In terms of annual investment, Ukraine ranked third among the Bank's countries of operation after Turkey and Egypt," the EBRD said in a press release.

According to it, new investments included support for projects to improve corporate governance (as a pilot transformation program for Ukravtodor), as well as a project for transforming Ukrposhta, improving transport infrastructure in Ukrainian cities, introducing energy efficient technologies in heavy industry, etc.

