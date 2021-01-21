Economy

10:37 21.01.2021

World Bank to allocate Ukraine about UAH 2.5 bln for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with about UAH 2.5 billion to purchase a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Ukraine will receive funds for the purchase of vaccines against COVID-19. Such assistance is provided by the World Bank. About UAH 2.5 billion is planned to be allocated for the new Ukraine Emergency COVID-19 Response and Vaccination Project," she said.

"Relevant negotiations are being held between the Board of Directors of the World Bank and the government of Ukraine since December 2020. As part of the preparation of the project, the implemented vaccination strategy will be taken into account," Shatalova said.

Tags: #vaccine #world_bank
