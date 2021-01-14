Economy

09:01 14.01.2021

Cabinet adopts Concept of Ukraine's Space Program 2021-2025 with budget financing of UAH 15 bln

2 min read
Cabinet adopts Concept of Ukraine's Space Program 2021-2025 with budget financing of UAH 15 bln

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Concept of the national target scientific and technical space program of Ukraine for 2021-2025. The relevant decision was made at the Wednesday government meeting.

"Finally, the situation in the industry will get off the ground, because the last few years it has actually been in a frozen state, not understanding either its priorities or the conditions for development. The next important and urgent step is the adoption of the National target scientific and technical space programs of Ukraine for 2021-2025," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky said.

He said this concept was developed by the Ministry of Strategic Industry along with the State Space Agency. Its purpose is to expand the use of space potential, increase influence on the development of society, ensure the implementation of the interests of the government in the defense and national security sectors. The concept also defines the key problems of scientific and technological development of space activities, ways of solving them and expected results.

According to the explanatory note to the draft concept, the estimated amount of funding for the implementation of the program is approximately UAH 30 billion, including about UAH 15 billion from the national budget.

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, during the adoption of this document, made a remark that the implementation of this program should be carried out within the budget assignments.

It is expected that the implementation of the program will lead to the following results: access to the most modern information technologies (Earth remote sensing systems, coordinate-time and navigation systems) will be extended for the citizens of Ukraine; increased security will be ensured (through the use of space information to ensure national security in the military, political, economic, social, environmental, scientific and technical, information spheres); workers in the space industry will be provided with stable orders, prestigious and highly paid jobs; workers in agriculture, forestry in other sectors of the economy will have the opportunity to rational land use using space images; young people will have the opportunity to take the first steps in science and technology, to establish creative ties with peers from abroad in the process of implementing scientific and educational space projects.

 

Tags: #program #space
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:03 06.01.2021
Introduction of motivational program for police officers in Kharkiv region to be intensified - Avakov

Introduction of motivational program for police officers in Kharkiv region to be intensified - Avakov

14:04 25.12.2020
Deputies of Kyiv City Council adopt targeted program aimed at introducing European standards for treatment of animals

Deputies of Kyiv City Council adopt targeted program aimed at introducing European standards for treatment of animals

15:16 20.11.2020
Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

15:11 20.11.2020
Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

13:22 18.07.2020
Danilov, Urusky discuss reform of defense, space industries

Danilov, Urusky discuss reform of defense, space industries

11:19 03.01.2020
Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

Youth mobility program starts in April 2020

13:53 11.12.2019
German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

German-Ukrainian fund to become platform for lending program announced by Zelensky

16:56 29.06.2019
NATO approves space policy

NATO approves space policy

17:57 16.04.2019
First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

First intl Noosphere Space Summit will discuss future of global and Ukrainian space industry in Kyiv on April 17-18

09:32 21.11.2018
The Second Moroccan Satellite Got off the Ground

The Second Moroccan Satellite Got off the Ground

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

LATEST

Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

Lviv not to buy Belarusian buses without Ukraine's clear position on morality of such purchase – Sadovy

Naftogaz launches Sviatohirske tight gas field

Naftogaz ready to provide population with gas at regulated price of UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs

Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

Renault slightly reduces passenger, commercial vehicle market share in Ukraine in 2020

Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

NEURC to analyze justification of regional gas companies' license fee – PM

Energy Minister urges Naftogaz to actively seek transfer of gas sales point by Gazprom to border with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD