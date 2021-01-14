Cabinet adopts Concept of Ukraine's Space Program 2021-2025 with budget financing of UAH 15 bln

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the Concept of the national target scientific and technical space program of Ukraine for 2021-2025. The relevant decision was made at the Wednesday government meeting.

"Finally, the situation in the industry will get off the ground, because the last few years it has actually been in a frozen state, not understanding either its priorities or the conditions for development. The next important and urgent step is the adoption of the National target scientific and technical space programs of Ukraine for 2021-2025," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleh Urusky said.

He said this concept was developed by the Ministry of Strategic Industry along with the State Space Agency. Its purpose is to expand the use of space potential, increase influence on the development of society, ensure the implementation of the interests of the government in the defense and national security sectors. The concept also defines the key problems of scientific and technological development of space activities, ways of solving them and expected results.

According to the explanatory note to the draft concept, the estimated amount of funding for the implementation of the program is approximately UAH 30 billion, including about UAH 15 billion from the national budget.

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, during the adoption of this document, made a remark that the implementation of this program should be carried out within the budget assignments.

It is expected that the implementation of the program will lead to the following results: access to the most modern information technologies (Earth remote sensing systems, coordinate-time and navigation systems) will be extended for the citizens of Ukraine; increased security will be ensured (through the use of space information to ensure national security in the military, political, economic, social, environmental, scientific and technical, information spheres); workers in the space industry will be provided with stable orders, prestigious and highly paid jobs; workers in agriculture, forestry in other sectors of the economy will have the opportunity to rational land use using space images; young people will have the opportunity to take the first steps in science and technology, to establish creative ties with peers from abroad in the process of implementing scientific and educational space projects.