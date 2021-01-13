Infrastructure projects agency selects winner of tender for pre-design work to build airport in Zakarpattia region

The State Agency for Infrastructure Projects has held an auction for pre-design work for the construction of an airport in Zakarpattia region.

According to the data on the ProZorro platform, seven companies participated in the tender: Projectdormosttechnologia LLC (Kyiv), which offered to carry out these works for UAH 3.597 million, Macroproject private enterprise (UAH 3.6 million), the Land Bud Project UA consortium (UAH 4.22 million), Gran LLC (UAH 4.24 million), state-owned enterprise Southern National Design & Research Institute of Aerospace Industries (UAH 4.37 million), Budivelna Stolytsia (Construction Capital) LLC (UAH 4.699 million), and Balkan Mimarlık (Turkey, UAH 4.8 million).

As a result, Projectdormosttechnologia LLC, which named the lowest amount for its services, won in the tender. The qualification stage for the winner is currently underway.

"Based on the results of the pre-design work, the location of the new airport in Zakarpattia region will be determined. Today, two locations are being considered: Seredne and Mukachevo. After that, the design will immediately begin. The government approved UAH 30 million for design work. It will take up to three years to build the airport," Head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects Kyrylo Khomiakov wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

As reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine plans to implement a public-private partnership project for the construction of a new airport in Zakarpattia region.