Payment of property tax to local budgets grows 4.4-fold in a year – Fiscal service

Payment of property tax to local budgets came to UAH 132 million in January-May 2018, which is 4.4 times more than a year ago, the State Fiscal Service has reported on its website.

"As of June 1 of this year, the local budgets received more than UAH 132 million of property tax, different from the land plot, from individuals. Last year, at that date, the figure was significantly lower - about UAH 30 million," the press service reported, citing Director of the department of taxes and fees from individuals Pavlo Droniak.

According to him, the increase in revenues is due to the expansion of information on property needed to calculate the tax received from both the state registration of ownership rights to real estate, and from citizens as a result of reconciliation.

"The payment discipline of taxpayers has also improved," Droniak said.