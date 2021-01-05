Economy

16:23 05.01.2021

Airport Lviv cuts passenger traffic by 60%, increases cargo traffic 2.2-fold in 2020

1 min read
International airport Lviv in 2020 reduced passenger traffic to 878,500 people, which is 60% less than in 2019 (2.218 million people).

The relevant information was provided to Interfax-Ukraine by the press service of the airport.

According to its data, in December 2020 the passenger traffic amounted to 47,900 people (171,900 in December 2019).

In general, in the past year the number of arrival/departure flights from the airport was 9,916 (746 in December 2020), which is 47.4% less than a year earlier – 18,982 (1,441 in December 2019).

At the same time, as noted at the airport, cargo traffic in 2020 grew by 2.2 times, to 2,282 tonnes (257.7 tonnes in December 2020). In 2019, this figure was 1,006 tonnes (147.3 tonnes in December 2019).

According to the press service of the airport, it ended 2020 without losses.

