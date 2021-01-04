Gas transit through Ukraine's GTS down by 38% in 2020

Transit of natural gas through the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine in 2020 amounted to 55.8 billion cubic meters, which is 37.7% less than in 2019 (89.6 billion cubic meters).

According to the report of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU), 51.9 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied in the western direction (Slovakia - 38.5 billion cubic meters, Hungary - 9.6 billion cubic meters, Poland - 3.8 billion cubic meters), which is 32% less than in 2019, in the south direction – 3.9 billion cubic meters (Moldova - 3 billion cubic meters, Romania – 900 million cubic meters), which is 70% less than last year in this direction.

"The key factors in reducing transit volumes to Europe are the launch of new gas pipelines bypassing Ukraine [the Turkish Stream], as well as a decrease in gas demand in the EU and significant gas reserves in European UGS facilities," the statement says.

The company said that the agreement with Gazprom provides for booking 65 billion cubic meters in 2020. Thus, last year's transit was 14% less (by 9.2 billion cubic meters) than provided for in the contract. At the same time, Gazprom paid in full for the booked 65 billion cubic meters of transit capacity.

The average daily transit volume for the year was 153 million cubic meters with the booked 178 million cubic meters. At the same time, in December, due to additional transit capacities ordered by Gazprom, it amounted to 183 million cubic meters.

In addition, gas transportation from Europe to Ukraine in 2020 amounted to 15.9 billion cubic meters, which is 12% more than in 2019 (14.2 billion cubic meters). In particular, Slovakia last year delivered 10.2 billion cubic meters of gas (up by 11% from 2019), Hungary - 4.2 billion cubic meters (14% more), Poland - 1.5 billion cubic meters (3% more).