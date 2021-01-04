Economy

11:13 04.01.2021

Treasury account balance narrows by almost 40% in Dec – treasury

The single treasury account balance as of early January 2021 reached UAH 12.012 billion, which is 39% or UAH 7.7 billion less compared with early December 2020.

According to the data from the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, a year ago the single treasury account balance was UAH 17.55 billion.

According to the National Bank, the balance of funds on correspondent accounts of banks as of January 1 was UAH 37.49 billion, which is UAH 14.05 billion less than a month earlier.

As reported, the single treasury account balance in November grew by 23%, to UAH 19.75 billion after falling for four months in a row after reaching the all-time high early July being UAH 75.7 billion. In particular, in October it fell by 28.8%, or UAH 6.13 billion, in September by 53.4%, or UAH 24.38 billion, and in August by 11.7% or UAH 6.04 billion.

