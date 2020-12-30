Kyivstar connects 400 more settlements to 4G

The mobile operator Kyivstar has increased the territory of access to high-speed mobile Internet in 16 regions of Ukraine, connecting 400 more settlements to the 4G network.

According to the statement of the operator, 48 base stations in the 900 MHz range were installed for this purpose.

High-speed mobile Internet at 900 MHz frequencies appeared, in particular, in such settlements as Ukrainsk, Svitlodarsk and Mykhailivka (Donetsk region), Velyka Kopan (Zakarpattia region) Ivanopil (Zhytomyr region), Pavliv, Zhuravne, Marmuzovychi, Zahorne (Lviv region), Dykanka and Vepryk (Poltava region), Borova and Peresichne (Kharkiv region), Varva (Chernihiv region).

"Kyivstar has already provided access to 4G for almost 85% of the Ukrainian population. For the nine months of 2020, the operator has invested more than UAH 4 billion in the development of new mobile technologies. In 2021, it is planned to increase the coverage of the 4G network so that high-speed mobile Internet is available to 90% of the population," the operator said in a statement.

As reported, according to the licensing conditions, by mid-2022, operators must ensure coverage of mobile high-speed Internet in settlements with a population of more than 2,000 people, covering 90% of the population of Ukraine, as well as providing coverage of roads of international and national importance until mid-2024.