Metinvest sees income fall by 4.8%, EBITDA fall by 1.6%, debt rise by $5 mln

The income of Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, in October 2020 decreased by 4.8%, or $44 million, compared to the previous month to $868 million from $912 million.

According to the published preliminary unaudited consolidated monthly results of the company's financial statements on Tuesday, the overall rate of EBITDA was $240 million in October, which is $4 million less than in September ($244 million), while EBITDA from participation in the joint venture was $56 million (in September $37 million).

According to the financial statements, the adjusted EBITDA of the metallurgical division of the group for October 2020 amounted to "plus" $140 million (in September "plus" $115 million), including $9 million from participation in the joint venture ($1 million); EBITDA of the mining division totals $128 million (in September $134 million), including from the joint venture $47 million ($36 million). The management company's expense amounted to $7 million ($4 million).

Total income in October consisted of $689 million ($727 million in September) for the metallurgical division, $228 million ($235 million) from the mining division, and intercompany sales of $49 million ($50 million).

The company's total debt in October increased by $5 million, to $2.932 billion from $2.927 billion, compared to September, while the total amount of money increased by $63 million, to $712 million from $649 million.

Funds used in investment activities amounted to $50 million, in financial activities to $5 million.