Ukraine orders three An-178 aircraft for army from SOE Antonov – Zelensky

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and state-owned enterprise (SOE) Antonov signed a memorandum of cooperation in the construction of aircraft for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The memorandum was signed with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the press service of the head of state said.

At the first stage, this is about three new military transport aircraft An-178, which will receive the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They can be used for the delivery of personnel, weapons and light military equipment by landing and parachute methods, as well as for the transportation of goods.

"These new aircraft will be constructed by Ukrainian citizens, from Ukrainian components, for Ukrainian interests. Actually, the way it should be," Zelensky said before the document signing ceremony, which took place at SOE Antonov.