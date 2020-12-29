Ukrzaliznytsia receives 22 container trains from China in 2020

Two more container trains from China have arrived at the Kyiv-Lisky station.

The press service of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia said on Monday that total number of container trains received from China was 22 in 2020, as of December 28, another train is currently running.

The company said that container trains from China cover more than 9,000 kilometers on average in 15 days.

As reported, direct container shipments from China to Ukraine started on June 8, 2020. Trains bring fertilizers, equipment, non-ferrous metal products, medical and pharmaceutical equipment, footwear and other consumer goods to Ukraine.