Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at the Monday meeting approved the texts of seven production sharing agreements (PSA) for the production of hydrocarbons in the country.

"The draft directives propose to approve the final version of the production sharing agreements, authorize Deputy Energy Minister Yuriy Boiko for signing, and determine the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine as an authorized agency," Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko said.

According to him, in particular, this is about the PSAs with state-owned Ukrgazvydobuvannia for the Berestiansky, Buzovsky, Balakleisky and Ivanivsky areas, Rinat Akhmetov's DTEK for Zinkovsky, Viktor Pinchuk's Geo Alliance for Sofiivsky, Zakhidnadraservis of Zynoviy Kozytsky for Uhnovsky. Vitrenko said the agreements must be signed before January 7, 2021.