Economy

14:32 28.12.2020

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Public debt repayment in 2021 will amount to $ 16 billion, which is almost double the annual repayment amount in 2022 and 2023.

The Ministry of Finance gave such data in the investment presentation.

According to them, $ 8.2 billion of this amount is repayment of domestic debt, $ 3.4 billion on external debt, as well as $ 2.7 billion is to be paid to service domestic debt and $ 1.8 billion - external debt.

In subsequent years, payments on the state debt will be reduced to $ 8.6 billion in 2022, $ 8.9 billion in 2023, the presentation indicates.

Further, state debt repayment will amount to $ 10.1 billion in 2024 and $ 8.1 billion in 2025, respectively.

Завантаження...
