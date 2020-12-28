Economy

11:13 28.12.2020

We enter 2021 with forecast of economic growth of 5% - Shmyhal

2 min read
We enter 2021 with forecast of economic growth of 5% - Shmyhal

In 2021, according to the economic forecast of the government, the growth of the Ukrainian economy should be at least 5%, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We enter 2021 with a forecast of economic growth of almost plus 5%. We have everything we need for this: strategy, resources and the willingness to work together for the good of our country," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday evening.

The head of government noted that as of December 23, the general fund of the state budget was fulfilled by 100%.

"By the end of the year, budget revenues will be significantly overfulfilled. When our government started its tenure in March, the lag in revenues was almost UAH 40 billion. Thanks to active work to combat schemes, this figure has been leveled. Compared to last year, the tax authorities end the year with an increase in duties by more than UAH 60 billion, "Shmyhal said.

The prime minister stressed that the state fully fulfills its obligations, in particular, to finance capital expenditures.

"The Single Treasury Account as of December 23 had more than UAH 60 billion, and this is an absolute record for that date. All salary debts have been paid to miners, funds for the purchase of vaccines have been allocated, additional payments in the amount of UAH 8,000 to Ukrainians whose activities will be terminated due to the 'winter quarantine break' is already being implemented," he said.

Tags: #economic #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:42 25.12.2020
Zelensky expects small-scale economic recovery in 2021

Zelensky expects small-scale economic recovery in 2021

17:15 24.12.2020
Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

16:49 24.12.2020
Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

15:09 23.12.2020
Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

12:06 23.12.2020
Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

09:02 23.12.2020
Shmyhal, U.S. Under Secretary of State Krach discuss cooperation on safe Internet

Shmyhal, U.S. Under Secretary of State Krach discuss cooperation on safe Internet

13:38 22.12.2020
Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

12:29 19.12.2020
IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

12:14 19.12.2020
2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

18:42 18.12.2020
PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

PM urges diplomats to actively defend Ukrainian business abroad

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Court initiates proceedings on bankruptcy case of Bogdan Motors automobile company

Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Minimum gas price for public up by 17.5%, maximum by 19.3% for Jan

Kyivstar gets status of Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD