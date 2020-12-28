We enter 2021 with forecast of economic growth of 5% - Shmyhal

In 2021, according to the economic forecast of the government, the growth of the Ukrainian economy should be at least 5%, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We enter 2021 with a forecast of economic growth of almost plus 5%. We have everything we need for this: strategy, resources and the willingness to work together for the good of our country," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday evening.

The head of government noted that as of December 23, the general fund of the state budget was fulfilled by 100%.

"By the end of the year, budget revenues will be significantly overfulfilled. When our government started its tenure in March, the lag in revenues was almost UAH 40 billion. Thanks to active work to combat schemes, this figure has been leveled. Compared to last year, the tax authorities end the year with an increase in duties by more than UAH 60 billion, "Shmyhal said.

The prime minister stressed that the state fully fulfills its obligations, in particular, to finance capital expenditures.

"The Single Treasury Account as of December 23 had more than UAH 60 billion, and this is an absolute record for that date. All salary debts have been paid to miners, funds for the purchase of vaccines have been allocated, additional payments in the amount of UAH 8,000 to Ukrainians whose activities will be terminated due to the 'winter quarantine break' is already being implemented," he said.