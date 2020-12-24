Economy

09:19 24.12.2020

Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

2 min read
Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

Acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko has discussed stepping up reforms in the energy sector and its financial stabilization with Head of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, the press service of the Ministry of Energy has reported.

"The key issues for discussion were reforms in the energy sector, financial stability of energy markets and the further development of energy industries," the press service said on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Vitrenko said at the meeting that Ukraine's priorities are energy security, European integration and sustainable development of the energy sector.

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance also took part in the online meeting, the press service said.

According to sources in the government, the mission's interest in the energy sector is caused by a shortage of funds in the energy market that has sharply increased in recent years, which it is proposed to cover, in particular, through the budget or government guarantees.

As reported, on December 22, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed former executive director of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko acting minister of energy.

At a government meeting held on December 23, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed Vitrenko within 10 days to develop proposals to repay debts and normalize settlements with companies generating electricity from renewable energy sources, the debt to which on December 16, according to the state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer, was UAH 25.8 billion.

Tags: #energy #ukraine #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:25 24.12.2020
Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

Krykliy invites Switzerland to join implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Ukraine

16:49 24.12.2020
Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

Launch of 750 kV Zaporizhia NPP-Kakhovska power grid opens up prospects for import of electricity to Romania within ENTSO-E – PM

14:01 24.12.2020
NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

11:53 24.12.2020
Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

10:42 24.12.2020
Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

Cabinet extends State target program for development of physical culture, sports until 2024

09:20 24.12.2020
Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

15:31 23.12.2020
Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Ukraine does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

09:38 23.12.2020
Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

Ukraine records 10,136 COVID-19 cases per day, 15,372 recovered - Stepanov

16:02 22.12.2020
Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

13:52 22.12.2020
Cabinet to not ban entry of tourists from UK due to SARS-CoV-2 mutation, recommends refraining from travel

Cabinet to not ban entry of tourists from UK due to SARS-CoV-2 mutation, recommends refraining from travel

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NEURC raises heat generation tariffs for population, 23 CHPPs, cogeneration plants for 2021

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

LATEST

Shmyhal prefers privatization of state CHPPs to their transfer to management of Naftogaz

Foxtrot, Microsoft Ukraine to consider potential cooperation in digital transformation of retail

Ukravtodor saves UAH 9.9 bln on procurements in 2020

Govt may raise electricity price for Energoatom under renewed PSO, but tariffs for population not to increase yet – source

Finance ministry expects implementation of state budget receipts above plan by UAH 10-13 bln by late 2020

Unknown company with Turkish owner to acquire first of four gold deposits put up for auction

Recently created United Energy LLC wins auction to develop manganese ore deposit

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD