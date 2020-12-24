Energy minister discusses reforms in energy sector, its financial stabilization with IMF mission head

Acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko has discussed stepping up reforms in the energy sector and its financial stabilization with Head of the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, the press service of the Ministry of Energy has reported.

"The key issues for discussion were reforms in the energy sector, financial stability of energy markets and the further development of energy industries," the press service said on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, Vitrenko said at the meeting that Ukraine's priorities are energy security, European integration and sustainable development of the energy sector.

Representatives of the Ministry of Finance also took part in the online meeting, the press service said.

According to sources in the government, the mission's interest in the energy sector is caused by a shortage of funds in the energy market that has sharply increased in recent years, which it is proposed to cover, in particular, through the budget or government guarantees.

As reported, on December 22, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed former executive director of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Yuriy Vitrenko acting minister of energy.

At a government meeting held on December 23, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed Vitrenko within 10 days to develop proposals to repay debts and normalize settlements with companies generating electricity from renewable energy sources, the debt to which on December 16, according to the state-owned enterprise Guaranteed Buyer, was UAH 25.8 billion.