Economy

13:33 23.12.2020

Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

1 min read
Gazprom budgets for gas supplies to Europe to rise to 183 bcm at $170 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021

Gazprom has budgeted for gas supplies to Europe to rise moderately to 183 billion cubic meters at $170 per thousand cubic meters in 2021, CFO Famil Sadygov said in an interview with the gas giant's in-house magazine.

The average gas price would be 35% higher than in 2020.

"When working on our budget, we proceeded from a principle of moderate optimism, whereby the gas market in 2021 should gradually leave the perfect storm of this year behind. We have budgeted in 2021 for moderate growth in exports to the European market to 183 bcm, or just over 13 bcm more than we budgeted this year. The average price of gas supplies to Europe in the 2021 budget is $170 per thousand cubic meters, which is $44 or 35% more than the price we budgeted for 2020," Sadygov said.

Gazprom's gas supplies to countries outside the former Soviet Union, including China, are expected to exceed 177 bcm in 2020, deputy chairperson of the company's executive board Yelena Burmistrova said during a meeting with investors.

Tags: #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:27 22.12.2020
Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

11:29 16.09.2020
Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

17:46 07.04.2020
Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

10:46 02.04.2020
Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

10:30 03.02.2020
Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

18:53 20.01.2020
Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

13:36 09.01.2020
Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

16:05 01.01.2020
Naftogaz not holding talks on purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom now – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz not holding talks on purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom now – Naftogaz head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

AMCU allows Dragon Capital to buy Novinsky's Unex Bank

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

LATEST

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Ukraine's PM: 2021 national budget could be reviewed after Q1 2021

Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

Pension Fund fines Ukrposhta UAH 1.5 mln for untimely payment of pensions – Ukrposhta CEO

Construction of Nord Stream 2 might resume in Danish waters Jan 15 – regulator

Transit of goods in Ukraine could recover to level of 2019 in 2021 – minister

Joining Clean Network to increase investment in Ukraine - US Under Secretary of State

Ukroboronservice, Qatari QTerminals to cooperate in Olvia seaport concession project

Employers submit over 7,000 applications for state aid for 170,000 employees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD