Economy

14:27 22.12.2020

Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

1 min read
Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Gazprom has quadrupled its January 2021 booking of additional transit capacity through Ukraine compared to the level of additional booking at the end of 2020, data from auction platform Regional Booking Platform show.

Of proposed free capacity of 41.6 million cubic meters per day available at the Sudzha entry point on the Russia-Ukraine border (the border of the Kursk and Sumy Regions) for January 2021, 41.2 million cubic meters per day have been purchased.

For December 2020, 15 million cubic meters per day were put up, and 11.4 million cubic meters per day were booked. Booking for November totaled 10.27 million cubic meters, and for October - 4.52 million cubic meters.

Gazprom has reserved 65 billion cubic meters of transit capacity via the Ukrainian gas transportation system in 2020, and 40 billion cubic meters per day in 2021-2024.

From January 1 to December 20, Gazprom pumped 54.087 bcm of gas through Ukraine, and the figure for the entire year could total 56 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #gazprom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:29 16.09.2020
Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

17:46 07.04.2020
Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

10:46 02.04.2020
Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

Gas transit across Ukraine falls by 53% in Q1 2020, Gazprom pays for all reserved capacities – gas TSO of Ukraine

11:15 10.02.2020
Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

Naftogaz could file new lawsuits against Gazprom with intl arbitration tribunal, EU antitrust body – Naftogaz official

17:28 04.02.2020
Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

10:30 03.02.2020
Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

Gazprom uses 46% of paid volume for natural gas transit in Jan – gas TSO of Ukraine

18:53 20.01.2020
Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

Court lifts injunctions on Gazprom assets in UK, Luxembourg, Netherlands frozen under Naftogaz litigation

13:36 09.01.2020
Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

16:05 01.01.2020
Naftogaz not holding talks on purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom now – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz not holding talks on purchase of Russian gas with Gazprom now – Naftogaz head

14:39 01.01.2020
Basis for calculating tariffs between Naftogaz, Gazprom are tariffs approved by Ukrainian regulator – Naftogaz head

Basis for calculating tariffs between Naftogaz, Gazprom are tariffs approved by Ukrainian regulator – Naftogaz head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

LATEST

Over 23% of Ukrainian employers plan to increase salaries in 2021 - Jooble survey

Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

DTEK expects launch of emissions trading system in Ukraine, connecting country's power system to European in 2023

Datagroup buys Volia

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in Poltava, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions

Intergal-Bud plans to launch 11 new projects in 2021

AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD