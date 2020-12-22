Gazprom increases booking of additional transit capacity via Ukraine in Jan as long-term booking declines

Gazprom has quadrupled its January 2021 booking of additional transit capacity through Ukraine compared to the level of additional booking at the end of 2020, data from auction platform Regional Booking Platform show.

Of proposed free capacity of 41.6 million cubic meters per day available at the Sudzha entry point on the Russia-Ukraine border (the border of the Kursk and Sumy Regions) for January 2021, 41.2 million cubic meters per day have been purchased.

For December 2020, 15 million cubic meters per day were put up, and 11.4 million cubic meters per day were booked. Booking for November totaled 10.27 million cubic meters, and for October - 4.52 million cubic meters.

Gazprom has reserved 65 billion cubic meters of transit capacity via the Ukrainian gas transportation system in 2020, and 40 billion cubic meters per day in 2021-2024.

From January 1 to December 20, Gazprom pumped 54.087 bcm of gas through Ukraine, and the figure for the entire year could total 56 billion cubic meters.