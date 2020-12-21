Economy

17:31 21.12.2020

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

2 min read
Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

The fall in the gross domestic product (GDP) of Ukraine in July-September 2020 amounted to 3.5% compared to the same period in 2019, the State Statistics Service confirmed its preliminary assessment, published in mid-November.

According to the statistics department, the drop in GDP in the second quarter of 2020 amounted to 11.4%, in the first quarter 1.3%, while in the fourth quarter of 2019 there was an increase of 1.5%, in the third quarter 3.9%, in the second quarter 4.7% and in the first quarter 2.9%.

According to the State Statistics Service, real GDP in the third quarter of this year (taking into account the seasonal factor) increased by 8.5% compared to the previous quarter.

According to the agency, nominal GDP in July-September amounted to UAH 1.157 trillion, and per capita UAH 27,673 (against UAH 20,744 in April-June), deflator change 7.9%.

In early November, the Ministry of Economy estimated the drop in Ukraine's GDP in the third quarter of this year at 3.6%, and in general for the nine months at 5.5%. Later, it slightly worsened the forecast of economic recession in 2020 from 4.8% to 5%, estimating the decline over the 10 months at 5.2%.

The National Bank previously expected a 6% decline in the economy this year, but towards the end of the year it improved its estimates, to about 5%, predicting recovery in 2021 by 4.2%.

Tags: #ukraine #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:00 21.12.2020
UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

16:48 21.12.2020
IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

15:49 21.12.2020
Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

14:47 21.12.2020
EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

14:28 21.12.2020
Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

13:27 21.12.2020
Ukraine's rep to EU: If Kyiv doesn't take into account Venice Commission's recommendations, window of opportunity may close for us

Ukraine's rep to EU: If Kyiv doesn't take into account Venice Commission's recommendations, window of opportunity may close for us

13:05 21.12.2020
Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

Brussels undecided whether to introduce post of special representative for Crimea - Tochytsky

11:15 21.12.2020
It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

09:52 21.12.2020
Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

Ukrainian-U.S. relations can be strengthened thanks to Biden's deep relations with Ukraine - Zelensky

09:14 21.12.2020
Ukraine registers 6,545 new COVID-19 cases, 5,106 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine registers 6,545 new COVID-19 cases, 5,106 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

LATEST

NBU to resume annual stress tests in 2021, to set terms for restoring capital buffer – Financial Stability report

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

Interpipe to partially redeem 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

Autobahn from Krakovets to Lviv can be built in one or two years – Ukravtodor head

IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

Head of Tax Agency assures of full VAT refund on applications in December

IMF mission to start first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine on Dec 21-23 – Fund

Ukraine receives $670 mln from extra placement of 2033 eurobonds

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD