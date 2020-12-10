Economy

16:23 10.12.2020

News about bird flu outbreak in Mykolaiv region may affect export of MHP products - company

2 min read
News about bird flu outbreak in Mykolaiv region may affect export of MHP products - company

Information from the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection about the outbreak of bird flu at a private farm in Mykolaiv region may affect the export of products by MHP agricultural holding, the agricultural holding has said.

"We are very concerned about the outbreak of bird flu in Mykolaiv region. But we hope that the quarantine measures that are now being carried out in the village of Kandybyne will reduce the risks of possible further manifestations of bird flu in the region. We also note that MHP does not have production bases in Mykolaiv region," press secretary of the holding Iryna Vannikova said.

According to her, the nearest live poultry breeding enterprises are far enough from the epidemiological center – PrJSC Oril-Leader and Vinnytsia Poultry Farm LLC are at a distance of at least 250 km from the surveillance zone around the village Kandybyne.

Vannikova said all MHP enterprises strictly observe the rules of hygiene and sanitary control in working with poultry, and each of the poultry houses is a separate closed ecosystem.

"These facts can be considered important factors in limiting possible infection of birds," she said.

"Nevertheless, we are forced to note that the news of the outbreak of bird flu may affect the export of MHP products. The specialists talked online with the key partners of MHP and assured that there is no dangerous virus in the products supplied to them," the press secretary said.

MHP drew attention to the fact that in recent weeks a number of outbreaks of bird flu have also been registered in Europe. The disease has been identified in such countries as France, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Sweden and Poland.

Tags: #mhp
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:43 18.11.2020
MHP ends Q3 2020 with net loss of $47 mln due to foreign exchange loss

MHP ends Q3 2020 with net loss of $47 mln due to foreign exchange loss

09:44 14.04.2020
MHP sees net profit rise by 1.7 times in 2019

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.7 times in 2019

13:04 24.02.2020
MHP pays UAH 11.7 bln of taxes in 2017-2019, UAH 2.5 bln of govt support paid from state budget to company

MHP pays UAH 11.7 bln of taxes in 2017-2019, UAH 2.5 bln of govt support paid from state budget to company

17:34 21.11.2019
Deloitte managing partner in Ukraine Bulakh to become MHP vice president in 2020

Deloitte managing partner in Ukraine Bulakh to become MHP vice president in 2020

10:03 13.09.2019
MHP places ten-year eurobonds for $350 million with yield of 6.25% – source

MHP places ten-year eurobonds for $350 million with yield of 6.25% – source

17:15 10.09.2019
MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

MHP could issue 10-year $300-350 mln eurobonds

11:52 18.07.2019
Zelensky initiates verification of budget subsidies and dividends paid by MHP

Zelensky initiates verification of budget subsidies and dividends paid by MHP

12:52 18.04.2019
MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

MHP increases poultry sales by 21% in Q1, 2019

15:28 20.03.2019
MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

12:47 15.11.2018
MHP introduces monitoring of employees' emotions

MHP introduces monitoring of employees' emotions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

Ukrzaliznytsya plans to increase tariffs for transportation, increase net profit up to UAH 3.5 bln in 2021

Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

LATEST

NBU expects growth of Ukraine's forex reserves in 2020 from $25.3 bln to over $27 bln

Зарубежные расходы украинских туристов в 2020г. упали, примерно, вдвое с $8,7 млрд в 2019г. и восстановятся до $5-5,5 млрд в 2021г. – Нацбанк

NBU preliminarily estimates losses of Ukraine's GDP from tightened quarantine in Jan 2021 at 0.2%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

Ukrzaliznytsya plans to increase tariffs for transportation, increase net profit up to UAH 3.5 bln in 2021

EUR 100 mln loan from EIB to be used to repair 183 km of three roads in Luhansk region – Ukravtodor

Ukroboronprom has already fulfilled govt defense procurement-2020 by 99%

Inflation in Ukraine rises to 1.3% in Nov, to 3.8% in annual terms - State Statistics Service

European Commission disburses EUR 600 mln in macro-financial aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's President, PM thank EU, European Commission's officials for providing Ukraine with EUR 600 mln of macro-financial aid

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD