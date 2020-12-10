EUR 100 mln loan from EIB to be used to repair 183 km of three roads in Luhansk region – Ukravtodor

A loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the amount of EUR 100 million will be directed to overhaul of 183 km of roads in Luhansk region, the State Agency for Highways of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) reported.

Funds are provided for capital and current average repairs of the sections:

- route N-26 Chuhuiv - Milove: it covers more than a hundred kilometers, which are planned to be repaired for borrowed funds, because this road connects Luhansk and Kharkiv regions;

- the road P-66 checkpoint "Demyno-Oleksandrivka" - Svatove - Lysychansk - Luhansk, which starts from the border with Russia, a 35 km section has already been repaired, the road is planned to be fully restored;

- road T-13-02 checkpoint "Taniushivka" - Starobilsk - Bakhmut, where work will begin at once on two sections, with a total length of 42 km.

"In 2020, Ukravtodor completed a record amount of road work in Luhansk region: almost 200 km were restored at the beginning of December, and work continues for another 100 km. For comparison, over the past 10 years, only 130 km of roads were renewed. This is one of the most low indicators in the country," said head of Ukravtodor Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to him, in 2021, thanks to the funds of international partners, Ukravtodor will restore the transport "triangle" along the Severodonetsk-Starobilsk-Svatove route with access to Troyitske in the north of the region, and in general, thanks to the Big Construction program, a modern road network in the region.

Earlier, the World Bank for Reconstruction and Development has already provided co-financing for this project in the amount of $65 million.