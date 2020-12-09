Economy

14:08 09.12.2020

Ukraine's President, PM thank EU, European Commission's officials for providing Ukraine with EUR 600 mln of macro-financial aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanks the European Union, Head and Executive Deputy Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Valdis Dombrovskis for providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

"I am grateful to our European partners [...] for te disbursement of EUR 600 million in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine. It is a strong signal of the EU support for Ukraine's macroeconomic stability and reform agenda," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter on Wednesday.

In turn, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also thanked Dombrovskis and the European Commission for another tranche provided. "Ukraine values the EU support [...]. This will strengthen Ukraine's macro-financial stability in difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic," Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

