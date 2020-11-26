Zelensky tables draft law on entrepreneurs' support during quarantine to Rada

The draft law on social support of insured persons and business entities for the period of the restrictive anti-epidemic measures introduced to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 in Ukraine was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

According to the website of the Ukrainian parliament, the initiator of relevant bill No. 4429 is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The text of the document is currently missing on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.