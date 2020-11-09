Economy

09:09 09.11.2020

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

1 min read
World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

Ukraine will receive $100 million from the World Bank to restore the economy and entrepreneurship in the government-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Ukraine will receive $100 million from the World Bank to restore the economy and entrepreneurship of the controlled territories in the east," the president said on Twitter on Saturday.

Zelensky thanked for supporting the country's territorial integrity. "We will do everything to make our citizens feel safe and the regions become prosperous," he said.

 

Tags: #donbas #world_bank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:50 07.11.2020
World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

18:41 05.11.2020
Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

16:36 05.11.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

15:45 05.11.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers killed, 11 wounded, casualties decrease by 88.9% in 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas – President's Office

Three Ukrainian soldiers killed, 11 wounded, casualties decrease by 88.9% in 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas – President's Office

13:16 05.11.2020
Elections can take place in Donbas only after Ukraine restores control over border with Russia - Kuleba

Elections can take place in Donbas only after Ukraine restores control over border with Russia - Kuleba

09:29 05.11.2020
Kyiv proposes demilitarizing Donbas in early 2021 in order to hold local elections there on March 31 - Kravchuk

Kyiv proposes demilitarizing Donbas in early 2021 in order to hold local elections there on March 31 - Kravchuk

11:16 03.11.2020
Freezing conflict in Donbas is possible, but not best option - German Ambassador

Freezing conflict in Donbas is possible, but not best option - German Ambassador

10:23 03.11.2020
President Zelensky has plan B for Donbas - Kravchuk

President Zelensky has plan B for Donbas - Kravchuk

18:53 02.11.2020
Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

Ways to settle situation in Donbas, which do not put Russia in uncomfortable position, can yield results - Kravchuk

15:59 30.10.2020
Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

LATEST

Ukraine plans to increase export of agricultural products to $45 bln by 2030 – National Economic Strategy

Potential of total investment in Ukrainian transport, infrastructure is up to $30 bln – National Economic Strategy

Inflation grows by 1% in Ukraine in Oct, by 2.6% year-over-year – statistics

NBU head, govt delegation to discuss prospects for cooperation with IMF, World Bank

Kernel suggests shareholders approving FY2020 dividends at $0.42 per share

Ukrainian govt plans to increase dollar GDP by two-three times by 2030

For first time ever traders start gas re-export from Ukraine – GTSOU

Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

Cabinet to present Strategy of economic development of Ukraine until 2030 - Shmyhal

Ukrainian PM predicts growth in cost of farmland fivefold in 10 years, $85 bln of extra GDP

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD