Economy

19:04 05.11.2020

Naftogaz ready to start drilling in Yuzivska plot six months after signing contract for its development – Kobolev

2 min read
Naftogaz ready to start drilling in Yuzivska plot six months after signing contract for its development – Kobolev

Naftogaz is ready to start drilling on the Yuzivska plot six months after the signing of an agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers for its development, said head of the group Andriy Kobolev.

"We are ready to start drilling on our own. Moreover, if this object turns out to be with us, after the last documents are signed, we are ready to start drilling in about six months," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he did not comment on the possible conditions for cooperation, since only at the end of October the authorized department requested the government's permission to transfer materials on the plot to Naftogaz for familiarization.

Kobolev noted that the Yuzivska plot is interesting for the company, from the point of view of testing the concept of developing gas from tight sandstones. At the same time, specialists who worked in Shell and were involved in this project are currently involved in work at Ukrgazvydobuvannia.

"Whether we will be able to prove this concept is a question. We have a working hypothesis that needs to be tested. Whether it works or not, our geologists will soon say about it. We were preparing for the development of dense sandstones. Therefore, we are ready to test such a hypothesis. If this test is successful, I think, we will be able both ourselves and, if we see some very interesting commercial offer from the outside, think about partnership," the head of Naftogaz summed up.

Tags: #kobolev #naftogaz #yuzivska
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:08 22.10.2020
Naftogaz aims to go public in few years

Naftogaz aims to go public in few years

17:58 20.10.2020
Naftogaz considers multibillion-dollar claims voiced by State Tax Service head to be unfounded

Naftogaz considers multibillion-dollar claims voiced by State Tax Service head to be unfounded

17:20 20.10.2020
Naftogaz CFO explains postponement of LPN placement by investors' reaction on negative news from Ukraine

Naftogaz CFO explains postponement of LPN placement by investors' reaction on negative news from Ukraine

10:14 20.10.2020
Naftogaz postpones eurobond placement

Naftogaz postpones eurobond placement

16:53 19.10.2020
Yield on Naftogaz eurobonds will amount to 8.95%, expected volume $500 mln

Yield on Naftogaz eurobonds will amount to 8.95%, expected volume $500 mln

10:24 12.10.2020
Hochstein leaving Naftogaz's supervisory board, claims increasing sabotage from corrupt forces

Hochstein leaving Naftogaz's supervisory board, claims increasing sabotage from corrupt forces

14:59 05.10.2020
Naftogaz may start exporting gas to EU

Naftogaz may start exporting gas to EU

17:56 24.09.2020
Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

Energoatom and Naftogaz agree on joint implementation of hydrogen projects

12:34 17.09.2020
Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

11:29 16.09.2020
Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Finance Ministry intends to start repo transactions, other active operations with govt bonds in Q2 2021 - draft cabinet order

LATEST

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

Finance Ministry intends to start repo transactions, other active operations with govt bonds in Q2 2021 - draft cabinet order

S&P still classifies Ukrainian banking sector as group 10 according to BICRA level

Bill on local content policy postponed reaching agreement on access to EU govt procurement market for year – Stefanishyna

In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD