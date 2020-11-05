Naftogaz ready to start drilling in Yuzivska plot six months after signing contract for its development – Kobolev

Naftogaz is ready to start drilling on the Yuzivska plot six months after the signing of an agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers for its development, said head of the group Andriy Kobolev.

"We are ready to start drilling on our own. Moreover, if this object turns out to be with us, after the last documents are signed, we are ready to start drilling in about six months," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he did not comment on the possible conditions for cooperation, since only at the end of October the authorized department requested the government's permission to transfer materials on the plot to Naftogaz for familiarization.

Kobolev noted that the Yuzivska plot is interesting for the company, from the point of view of testing the concept of developing gas from tight sandstones. At the same time, specialists who worked in Shell and were involved in this project are currently involved in work at Ukrgazvydobuvannia.

"Whether we will be able to prove this concept is a question. We have a working hypothesis that needs to be tested. Whether it works or not, our geologists will soon say about it. We were preparing for the development of dense sandstones. Therefore, we are ready to test such a hypothesis. If this test is successful, I think, we will be able both ourselves and, if we see some very interesting commercial offer from the outside, think about partnership," the head of Naftogaz summed up.