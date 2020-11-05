Economy

12:56 05.11.2020

Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

2 min read
Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall in Q3 2020 at 3.6%, in 9M at 5.5%

The Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine estimates the decline in the gross domestic product of Ukraine (GDP) in the third quarter of 2020 at 3.6%, and in January-September of this year – by 5.5%, according to the Economic Activity Survey released on the ministry's website on Thursday.

"According to the results of the first nine months of 2020, the reduction of the composite production index (CPI) slowed down and amounted to 6.2% (6.5% in January-August, 6% in the third quarter of 2020), accordingly, the Economy Ministry estimates the decrease in the volume of GDP at 5.5% (at 3.6% in the third quarter of 2020)," the ministry said in the document.

The Economy Ministry recalled that earlier in the first nine months of 2020, GDP was expected to fall by 6.5%.

According to the survey, the ministry left unchanged the forecast for a fall in GDP in 2020 at 4.8% year-over-year, as well as a forecast for a decline in GDP in the fourth quarter by 3% year-over-year.

The corresponding forecasts remain on the condition that the situation with the incidence rate by the end of the year, both in Ukraine and in the world, does not deteriorate significantly, and preventive measures will not be strengthened, in particular, a strict long-term quarantine will not be established in a broader territory of Ukraine.

A separate factor influencing GDP until the end of the year is the downward dynamics in agriculture, including crop production, along with a low yield of grain and oilseeds, as well as vegetables and fruits.

The Economy Ministry said that in the event of a prolonged lockdown in Ukraine and in the world, the fall in GDP in the fourth quarter could turn out to be significantly worse than forecast and amount to 6% year-over-year. As a result, under such conditions, the economy may contract by the end of the year by 5.6% year-over-year.

Tags: #ukraine #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:44 05.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

09:22 05.11.2020
Ukraine may join production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Ukraine may join production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

09:26 04.11.2020
Ukraine registers record number of 9,524 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,536 recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine registers record number of 9,524 new COVID-19 cases per day, 7,536 recovered – Stepanov

16:38 03.11.2020
In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

In early 2021, Ukraine, EU to start updating Association Agreement to revise list, volumes of Ukrainian exports – Stefanishyna

13:10 03.11.2020
Ukraine breaks record of COVID-19 infected per day, 8,889 people fall ill, 157 patients die – Health ministry

Ukraine breaks record of COVID-19 infected per day, 8,889 people fall ill, 157 patients die – Health ministry

17:51 02.11.2020
National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

National budget receipts target met by 109.8% in Oct – Treasury

17:08 02.11.2020
Balance of single treasury account decreases by 28.8% in Oct – Treasury

Balance of single treasury account decreases by 28.8% in Oct – Treasury

09:40 02.11.2020
British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

09:13 02.11.2020
Maintaining anti-corruption institutions is essential commitment under IMF-supported program – Fund

Maintaining anti-corruption institutions is essential commitment under IMF-supported program – Fund

16:49 31.10.2020
Hospital bed occupancy with COVID-19 patients exceeds 67% in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Hospital bed occupancy with COVID-19 patients exceeds 67% in Ukraine – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Finance Ministry intends to start repo transactions, other active operations with govt bonds in Q2 2021 - draft cabinet order

S&P still classifies Ukrainian banking sector as group 10 according to BICRA level

LATEST

Naftogaz ready to start drilling in Yuzivska plot six months after signing contract for its development – Kobolev

EBRD to provide EUR 25 mln loan for construction of bridge across railway in Kherson, EUR 40 mln for repair of roads in Dnipropetrovsk region

Rada backs draft state budget-2021 at 1st reading along with budgetary conclusions

Situation with Constitutional Court not to affect cooperation with IMF - Shmyhal

Ukroboronprom appoints head of Antonov State Enterprise

Behavior of ex-management of Passenger Company causes potential losses of UAH 66 mln – Ukrzaliznytsia

Finance Ministry intends to start repo transactions, other active operations with govt bonds in Q2 2021 - draft cabinet order

S&P still classifies Ukrainian banking sector as group 10 according to BICRA level

Bill on local content policy postponed reaching agreement on access to EU govt procurement market for year – Stefanishyna

Ukrainian telecom market to lose up to UAH 1 bln due to lost roaming revenues in 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis – Vodafone Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD