PJSC Ukrnafta in January-September 2020 increased its net loss 8.5 times (by UAH 2.7 billion) compared to the same period in 2019 - up to UAH 3.9 billion.

According to the company's information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, its net income for nine months decreased by 24.6% (by UAH 5.2 billion) - to UAH 16.7 billion, gross profit - three times (by UAH 6.9 billion), up to UAH 3.5 billion.