Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's appeal in case of $350 mln payment to Surkis' companies pending Supreme Court's decision

On Thursday, Kyiv's Court of Appeals, on its own initiative, suspended the consideration of PrivatBank's appeal against the decision of judge of Pechersky District Court Serhiy Vovk on the compulsory execution of the decision of the same court dated 2017 on the bank's obligation to service the deposits of the Surkis brothers' companies, the debt for which the plaintiffs estimate at $350 million, pending the Supreme Court's review of the case was completed.

"The court on its own initiative suspended the consideration of the appeal pending the completion of the review of the case by the Supreme Court," the press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The bank's press service also said that the court rejected PrivatBank's petition to suspend the ruling of Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on the bank's payment of $350 million to Surkis' companies.

Earlier, the press service of PrivatBank told Interfax-Ukraine, the bank filed a motion to suspend the decision due to the fact that the Supreme Court suspended the decision of Pechersky District Court in fact of 2017 on the bank's obligation to discuss the deposits of Surkis' offshore companies.