Economy

14:10 05.10.2020

Ovostar creates JV with Dutch JMMMTJL to sell egg products

1 min read
 Ovostar Union, one of the leading egg and egg products producer in Ukraine, has announced that it entered into a joint venture agreement with JMMMTJL B.V. (the Netherlands).

According to a company report posted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange last week, a joint venture entity, REMEDIUM FOODS B.V., has been established and registered under the Dutch law on 30 September 2020 on a 50:50 basis.

"The establishment of REMEDIUM FOODS B.V. is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings and net assets of the company for the financial year ending December 31, 2020," the company said.

Tags: #ovostar_union
