Economy

11:20 01.10.2020

EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

2 min read
EBRD worsens Ukraine's GDP decline in 2020 to 5.5%, growth to 3% in 2020

Ukraine's GDP is forecast to contract by 5.5% in 2020, followed by a recovery of 3.0% in 2021, according to the September Regional Economic Prospects of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) published on Thursday.

"Risks to the downside remain considerable, reflecting uncertainty about future social distancing as well as policy and structural reform commitments during an extremely challenging time," the bank said.

In May, the EBRD expected Ukraine's GDP to contract by 4.5% and to grow next year by 5%.

The bank said that a COVID-19-induced recession in Ukraine in 2020 has come on top of major structural weaknesses in the economy, with most sectors in negative territory and a sharp fall in investments.

"Despite the challenging environment, a credible monetary policy has preserved macroeconomic stability, and the new IMF programme agreed in the midst of the pandemic has further stabilised expectations and mobilised substantial financing from the official sector and private investors," the EBRD said.

The bank recalled that GDP declined by 1.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 and The economy shrank by 11.4 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020. In the first half of the year the decline was 6.4% after growth of 3.2% last year.

According to the EBRD estimates, by the end of next year, real GDP will still be 1.6% less than the pre-crisis level, and it will be able to return to it in per capita terms only in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Tags: #ukraine #ebrd #gdp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 01.10.2020
EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

EBRD approves provision of up to EUR 567 mln for Window II under second Green Cities Framework

17:54 30.09.2020
Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

17:20 30.09.2020
Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

15:38 30.09.2020
Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

14:57 30.09.2020
Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

Adoption of draft law on inland water transport important for implementation of Ukraine-EU association agreement - EU Ambassador to Ukraine

13:06 30.09.2020
Ukraine continues to support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – Kuleba

Ukraine continues to support territorial integrity of Azerbaijan – Kuleba

10:21 30.09.2020
Ukrainian delegation to TCG in Donbas must adhere to exclusively official position of our state - Kravchuk, Reznikov, Merezhko

Ukrainian delegation to TCG in Donbas must adhere to exclusively official position of our state - Kravchuk, Reznikov, Merezhko

09:25 30.09.2020
Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine per day exceeds 4,000 for first time, 2,110 people recover – NSDC

10:30 29.09.2020
Rada Health Committee recommends developing package of services for veterans' rehabilitation

Rada Health Committee recommends developing package of services for veterans' rehabilitation

09:29 29.09.2020
Ukraine registers 3,627 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 69 new victims of virus, 1,797 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine registers 3,627 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 69 new victims of virus, 1,797 recovered – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

Ukraine enters October with record 28 bcm of gas stocks in UGS

Ukraine occupies leading positions in banking system's indicators among CIS countries – S&P

Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

LATEST

H&M raises revenue in Ukraine by 59% in national currency in third fiscal quarter

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

Kyivstar notes positive impact of updating sectoral legislation in electronic communications on Ukraine's telecom market

DTEK wins award for Most Impressive Debut Issuer from GlobalCapital for issuance of green bonds

Fire on 'Severodonetsk Azot' territory is extinguished, workshops continue operating - Group DF

Westinghouse and Energoatom sign contract for supply of nuclear fuel for VVER-440 power units of Rivne NPP

Firtash's Group DF notes ZTMC sells sponge titanium at reduced prices, enterprise funds may be embezzled

Court of Appeals overturns decision to invalidate Arkona's special permit - Smart Energy

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Cherkasy region

Metinvest will buy back all 2021 eurobonds for $ 115.3 mln, 2023 eurobonds for $ 193.2 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD