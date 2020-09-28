Economy

13:42 28.09.2020

Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

1 min read
Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

 The Yakaboo online bookstore together with the logistics operator Nova Poshta Global (NPG) has launched international book delivery.

According to the joint press release of the companies, such cooperation will expand the opportunities for Ukrainian publications and publishers.

"During the first days of Yakaboo international delivery, we received orders from Belgium, the UK, Israel, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic and Switzerland," Yakaboo CEO Ivan Bohdan said.

Nova Poshta Global delivers books ordered on Yakaboo's website to any part of the world within the following approximate time frames: to Europe – up to 6 days, to North America – up to 10 days, to Asia, Australia and Oceania – up to 15 days, to other countries – up to 13 days on average.

"It is extremely important for us to be a partner for Ukrainian business, which thinks globally and goes beyond national borders. For this we have all the prerequisites that include delivery to more than 200 countries, ability to ship goods from 7,000 offices throughout Ukraine, provision of customs clearance on a turnkey basis," Nova Poshta Global CEO Yuriy Benevytsky said.

Tags: #nova_poshta #yakaboo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:28 21.09.2020
Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

Nova Poshta returns to pre-crisis investment program – co-founder

15:59 17.08.2020
Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

17:42 20.05.2020
Nova Poshta Moldova opens first two branches in Chisinau

Nova Poshta Moldova opens first two branches in Chisinau

14:57 19.05.2020
Nova Poshta Global launches regular air delivery from/to United States, China

Nova Poshta Global launches regular air delivery from/to United States, China

12:11 15.05.2020
Nova Poshta launches delivery of medical goods from DOC.ua

Nova Poshta launches delivery of medical goods from DOC.ua

10:48 05.05.2020
Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 73%, net income by 28% in 2019

Nova Poshta sees net profit rise by 73%, net income by 28% in 2019

18:08 24.04.2020
Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

12:50 09.04.2020
Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

Nova Poshta, ATB, Rozetka scale food delivery service throughout Ukraine

14:37 07.04.2020
Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

Nova Poshta sets up over 200 pick-up and drop-off points amid quarantine, intends to increase number to 400 by end of April

10:29 25.03.2020
Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

Nova Poshta launches medicines delivery service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

Senior fellow at Atlantic Council Aslund leaving Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Firtash's Group DF denies use of NBU's stabilization loan issued to Bank Nadra to buy 49% stake in ZTMC

Ukrzaliznytsia loses appeal regarding Donetsk Railway' debt repayment obligation to Sberbank

LATEST

Ukraine will remain dependent on external creditors in next few years - head of Raiffeisen Bank Aval

Interpipe will buy back more 2024 eurobonds for $32.4 mln

DTEK Energy continues talks with special committee of holders of 35% of 2024 eurobonds

Business court repeatedly rejects SPF appeal seeking to terminate contract on purchase of Ukrtelecom with ESU

Senior fellow at Atlantic Council Aslund leaving Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board

Ukravtodor starts repairs of Izmail-Kiliya-Vilkove road

Ukravtodor starts repair works on road to Ochakiv

Firtash's Group DF denies use of NBU's stabilization loan issued to Bank Nadra to buy 49% stake in ZTMC

Ukrzaliznytsia loses appeal regarding Donetsk Railway' debt repayment obligation to Sberbank

Ukraine pays $110.7 mln coupon for eurobonds due in 2032 – Finance ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD