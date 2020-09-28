Yakaboo launches intl delivery via Nova Poshta Global

The Yakaboo online bookstore together with the logistics operator Nova Poshta Global (NPG) has launched international book delivery.

According to the joint press release of the companies, such cooperation will expand the opportunities for Ukrainian publications and publishers.

"During the first days of Yakaboo international delivery, we received orders from Belgium, the UK, Israel, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic and Switzerland," Yakaboo CEO Ivan Bohdan said.

Nova Poshta Global delivers books ordered on Yakaboo's website to any part of the world within the following approximate time frames: to Europe – up to 6 days, to North America – up to 10 days, to Asia, Australia and Oceania – up to 15 days, to other countries – up to 13 days on average.

"It is extremely important for us to be a partner for Ukrainian business, which thinks globally and goes beyond national borders. For this we have all the prerequisites that include delivery to more than 200 countries, ability to ship goods from 7,000 offices throughout Ukraine, provision of customs clearance on a turnkey basis," Nova Poshta Global CEO Yuriy Benevytsky said.