Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 6.2% in seven months – Economy Ministry

The fall in Ukraine's GDP in January-July 2020 slowed down to 6.2% compared to 6.5% in the first half of this year, according to the economic activity review for the seven months of 2020, published by the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

"In July 2020, against the background of continued adaptation to work under quarantine conditions, almost all types of economic activity showed a slowdown in the rate of decline or growth (in particular, the retail segment of the market). This indicates a gradual recovery process and the fact that most areas of the economy are gradually recovering after a lockdown," the ministry says in the document.