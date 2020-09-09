Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Khmelnytsky NPP has discussed with the plant management the possibility of financing the construction of the third and fourth power units.

"All this needs to be calculated, then a proposal will be made," he said at a briefing during a working trip to Khmelnytsky region.

According to the head of state, the implementation of the project will not only create jobs in the nuclear industry, but also provide orders for machine building and other enterprises of the country.

As reported, the completion of the third and fourth power units at Khmelnytsky NPP was repeatedly postponed. The readiness to participate in the completion of the units via production of two sets of reactor facilities was previously confirmed by Czech-based Skoda.