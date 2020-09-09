Economy

17:44 09.09.2020

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

1 min read
Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Khmelnytsky NPP has discussed with the plant management the possibility of financing the construction of the third and fourth power units.

"All this needs to be calculated, then a proposal will be made," he said at a briefing during a working trip to Khmelnytsky region.

According to the head of state, the implementation of the project will not only create jobs in the nuclear industry, but also provide orders for machine building and other enterprises of the country.

As reported, the completion of the third and fourth power units at Khmelnytsky NPP was repeatedly postponed. The readiness to participate in the completion of the units via production of two sets of reactor facilities was previously confirmed by Czech-based Skoda.

Tags: #zelensky #khmelnytsky #npp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:03 09.09.2020
Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

Zelensky on situation in Donbas: now we are analyzing each fact in detail, there are again no combat losses, shelling after our soldier's death

16:41 09.09.2020
Zelensky believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

Zelensky believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

18:53 08.09.2020
Zelensky says more than 20% of means spent from COVID-19 fund, money attracted from other programs for it to "gradually open"

Zelensky says more than 20% of means spent from COVID-19 fund, money attracted from other programs for it to "gradually open"

15:08 08.09.2020
Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

15:02 03.09.2020
Zelensky instructs Cabinet to improve procedure for obtaining permit for immigration to Ukraine by foreign IT specialists

Zelensky instructs Cabinet to improve procedure for obtaining permit for immigration to Ukraine by foreign IT specialists

18:50 02.09.2020
Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

14:42 01.09.2020
Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

17:28 31.08.2020
Zelensky hopes Rada to pass bill on nationwide referendum at second reading

Zelensky hopes Rada to pass bill on nationwide referendum at second reading

13:54 29.08.2020
Zelensky Office of Constitutional Court's decision on Sytnyk: We're waiting from acting NABU director for effective implementation of anti-corruption policy before election of new head

Zelensky Office of Constitutional Court's decision on Sytnyk: We're waiting from acting NABU director for effective implementation of anti-corruption policy before election of new head

17:46 28.08.2020
Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

LATEST

Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD